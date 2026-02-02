Sudan: Health Ministry Undersecretary - Post-War Health Promotion Requires Strategic Thinking and Innovative Tools

- The Annual Evaluative and Planning Meeting for State Health Promotion Administrations opened on Saturday at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Health in Khartoum, as part of efforts to improve performance quality. The meeting, held under the slogan "Health Promotion is the Foundation: Planning, Coordination, and Measurement," is organized by the Federal Health Promotion Directorate and will run until 4 February.

In his opening remarks, Health Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed stressed the need to adopt strategic thinking and innovative tools to advance health promotion in the post-war period. He called for the establishment of a Health Promotion Coordination Council bringing together all partners to strengthen promotion efforts in the interest of citizens.

Dr. Sidahmed underscored the central role of health promotion, thanked supporting organizations, and urged the development of practical and responsible recommendations. He called for leveraging ideas showcased in the accompanying exhibition, promoting them through social media, and organizing a comprehensive national health promotion conference.

For his part, Director of the General Directorate for Primary Health Care Dr. Musab Siddiq said the meeting marks the first post-war gathering of care administrations at the Ministry's headquarters, describing it as a significant national event bringing together representatives from across the states. He emphasized that health promotion is the first line of defense, calling for innovative, community-based solutions and optimal use of limited resources through integrated ministry efforts and enhanced inter-state coordination.

Director of Health Promotion Directorate Dr. Noha Salihin said the meeting's slogan would serve as a methodological framework for health promotion work in the coming phase. She stressed the need for unified efforts within and beyond the Ministry, greater coordination and partnerships, and continuous training and motivation of cadres. She highlighted the strong cooperation during the war with partners, including UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and the Patients Aid Fund.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Programmes at the Patients Aid Fund Muawiya AbdelJalil praised the pivotal role played by health promotion administrations during the war, noting strong coordination between federal and state levels. He affirmed continued commitment to partnership, stressing that "while challenges are great, opportunities are greater."

UNICEF Representative Denis Shiminya reaffirmed that health promotion is a cornerstone of public health and a key priority for UNICEF. He said the meeting contributes to shaping the post-war health roadmap, reiterating UNICEF's commitment to supporting preventive measures, community awareness, immunization programs, and malaria control in coordination with federal and state health authorities.

The meeting also featured a comprehensive exhibition highlighting health promotion activities and awareness messages.