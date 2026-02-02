Sudan: Tirik - Our Initiatives Serve Sudan's Stability, Not a Craving for Power

- The Nazir (Chieftain) of the Hadandawa tribe, Ahmed Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, called for a federal system of governance acceptable to all Sudanese, describing it as the best path to ensure effective governance after the failures of previous systems.

Speaking at the opening session of the Conference for Unifying the People of the East, attended by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed, Wali of Kassala Major General Al-Sadiq, Commissioner of the Peace Commission Professor Suleiman Al-Debailo, and representatives from Red Sea and Al-Gadarif states, Tirik emphasized that his initiative is for the nation, not personal gain or power.

He explained that the initiative builds on previous efforts, including the Bejah Civil Service Initiative, to ensure implementation that guarantees peace and security in eastern Sudan, which had long suffered from tribal conflicts and disrupted public life, worsened by past government interventions.

Tirik noted that the former government left eastern Sudan in crisis, making it necessary to hold conferences, initiatives, and dialogues on critical regional issues, all signed with the presence of the highest levels of state authority.

He also exposed political conspiracies against the state while affirming the delegation of authority to the President of the Sovereignty Council (TSC) to manage national affairs.

Nazir Tirik stressed the urgent need to establish a compensation fund for those affected by events in eastern Sudan, particularly the Beni Amir and Nuba communities, while expressing reservations about a unity initiative led by Adil Sidahmed, known as Al-Cardinal. He urged those who boycotted the initiative to present their proposals, stating:

"We are not against them; this is a time when Sudan needs initiatives that ensure unity and stability." He reaffirmed full support for the Armed Forces.

For his part, Professor Suleiman Al-Debailo said the Peace Commission is closely monitoring efforts in eastern Sudan and thanked the people of the East for hosting displaced populations since the war. He expressed support for initiatives aimed at unifying ranks and hoped the conference would produce a comprehensive agreement for the region's benefit.