Sudan: Wali of River Nile Announces Establishment of Industrial City for Youth

Atbara, 31 January 2026 (SUNA) - The Wali of River Nile State, Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdel-Majid Abuqron, announced the establishment of an industrial city for youth, emphasizing that young people are the cornerstone of Sudan's future, the backbone of the nation, and its driving force in both hardship and prosperity.

The First National Conference for Addressing Youth Issues is being held at the Land Port Hall in Atbara from 31 January to 3 February under the slogan "Youth Overcome Difficulties with Determination, Building, and Authentic Belonging", under the patronage of the Wali and the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports, with the presence of state ministers of youth and sports and Dr. Mu'tassim Ahmed Salih, Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare.

Dr. Abuqron stressed that the conference convenes at a critical stage, requiring awareness, steadfastness, responsibility, and prioritization of the public interest.

The Wali highlighted the youth's pivotal role in Sudan's Battle of Dignity, noting their contributions in volunteering, community cohesion, securing services, protecting the home front, and societal solidarity. He directed state institutions to place youth at the forefront of planning and execution and to prepare a suitable environment for innovation and creativity, stressing that youth represent a real and sustainable investment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Abuqron also underscored the importance of organized and safe mining as a contributor to the national economy, warning against the harmful effects of unregulated mining and announcing awareness programs to educate youth on mining hazards.

He addressed the dangers of drug abuse, describing it as a silent war targeting minds with serious societal, security, and economic consequences. He emphasized that solutions must address health, social, and security aspects, with close monitoring of children to safeguard them.

The Wali expressed hope that the conference would produce practical recommendations to advance youth development, safety, and national stability.

From the Land Port Hall, Dr. Mahjoub Al-Sir, Minister of Youth and Sports in River Nile State, conveyed a message on behalf of Sudanese youth, affirming their unity behind the Armed Forces, Joint Forces, and mobilized units in liberating Sudan from the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia. He wished the Armed Forces swift and decisive victory, honoured the martyrs, prayed for the return of the missing, and a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Children Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Al-Sir praised River Nile State for hosting the national conference and the Wali's continuous support for youth programs, reaffirming that Sudanese youth stand united across tribal, ethnic, and regional lines to protect and develop the country.