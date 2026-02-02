Sudanair to Operate First Flight From Port Sudan to Khartoum On Sunday With Promotional Fares

- Sudan Airways announced the operation of its first flight from Port Sudan to Khartoum Airport on Sunday, marking a milestone in restoring connectivity between Sudanese cities and reflecting the renewed vitality of the national capital.

The national carrier emphasized that the flight is part of its ongoing commitment to facilitate travel, strengthen connections among citizens, and reduce travel hardships.

The flight will be offered at promotional fares, with tickets priced at 200,000 Sudanese pounds (approximately 50 US dollars), highlighting Sudan Airways' dedication to serving citizens and supporting accessible domestic travel.

Officials described this inaugural flight as a key step in resuming operations to Khartoum Airport, signaling the start of a new phase of stability and improved mobility for the country.