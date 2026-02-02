Sudan: Cabinet Minister - Improving Quality of Life and Meeting Citizens' Basic Needs Are Hope Government's Top Priorities

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Limya Abdel-Ghafar, reviewed the latest developments in the programmes of the Government of Hope and highlighted the practical steps achieved over the past period.

Speaking at a press conference held on Saturday evening at the Secretariat Hall of the Khartoum State Government, attended by several ministers and the Wali of Khartoum State, Dr. Limya Abdel-Ghafar emphasized that government work is proceeding with a collective spirit and integrated coordination across state institutions, following an approach that places improving quality of life and meeting citizens' basic needs at the forefront of priorities. She noted that results are being achieved gradually and in a measured manner, ensuring continuity and stability.

She outlined ongoing work in service, development, economic, and social sectors, stressing a government approach based on transparency, institutional work, and responsible implementation that serves citizens and reinforces public trust.

The Cabinet Minister also affirmed the government's focus on international cooperation and trade, noting marked progress and intensive visits by the Prime Minister to several friendly and brotherly countries. She revealed 100 investment projects agreed upon during the Prime Minister's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and declared that 2026 is a base year for the Hope Government's plan.

She explained that the emergency budget prioritizes war efforts, salaries of employees, and essential services in education and health.

The Minister further disclosed proposed projects for the Hope Government, including national healthcare, Al-Hawad integrated development project, the Sovereign Fund for Clean and Renewable Energy, water harvesting projects, and Red Sea water projects.