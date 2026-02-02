Sudan: Wali of Kassala - Sudan's Unity and Security Stem From the Unity of Its Communities

- The Wali of Kassala, Major General Al-Sadiq Mohamed Al-Azraq, affirmed that Sudan's unity and security are rooted in the unity of its communities, stressing the need to place national interests above personal ambitions and to rally behind the state and its legitimate institutions.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening session of the Conference for Unifying the People of the Eastern Sudan, attended by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir, leaders of native administrations from eastern Sudan, and the Commissioner of the Peace Commission.

The Wali said the conference, held under the slogan "With Unity Nations Are Built - Unity Is Our Only Choice," was initiated by the Nazir (Chieftain) of the Hadandawa tribe, Ahmed Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, and came at a critical juncture in Sudan's history, serving as a safeguard against division and efforts to sow discord.

He underscored the scale of the challenges facing the country, stressing that dialogue and genuine national will can break cycles of hatred. He expressed hope that the conference would serve as a bridge for unity and a platform for responsible, courageous dialogue, leading to a clear vision and strategy that affirm communication among the people of eastern Sudan is stronger than division.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Wali noted that Sudan continues to endure the effects of war and extremist discourse, stressing that peace is a state of social coexistence based on mutual respect, while division fuels instability. He emphasized that unity is a deliberate choice, not merely a slogan.

He commended the role of native administrations in entrenching social peace, resolving conflicts through traditional mechanisms, and combating hate speech. He further affirmed that the ongoing conflict is a national battle to preserve the state's existence, noting that eastern Sudan is an integral part of the Battle of Dignity.

The Wali concluded by calling for support for the Armed Forces to enable them to fulfil their role in protecting the country and safeguarding citizens' security.