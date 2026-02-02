Namibia: Fuel Prices to Drop in February

Fuel prices in Namibia will decrease by N$1 per litre of petrol and 50 cents per litre of diesel on 4 February.

Fuel prices will decrease after over-recoveries of N$1.27 per litre of petrol, 80 cents per litre of 50ppm diesel and 89 cents per litre of 10ppm diesel were recorded in Namibia during January, the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy announced on Saturday.

The ministry said the price of petrol will decrease by N$1 per litre on Wednesday, while the price of both diesel variants will decrease by 50 cents per litre.

After the decrease, fuel prices at Walvis Bay will be N$19.58 per litre of petrol, N$19.63 per litre of diesel 50ppm and N$19.73 per litre of diesel 10ppm.

Pump prices across the country will be adjusted in line with the announced decreases, the ministry said.