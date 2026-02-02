Namibia: Bank Bic Namibia Appoints Erastus Hoveka As Chief Executive

1 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Bank BIC Namibia Limited has appointed Erastus Hoveka as its new chief executive with effect from 2 February.

The bank says Hoveka brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector, with a background spanning retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as development finance and risk management.

Before joining Bank BIC Namibia, Hoveka served as chief lending and client support at the Development Bank of Namibia and was previously managing director of Nedbank Namibia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hoveka holds an MBA with distinction from Bradley University in the United States and is a certified public accountant. He has also completed executive programmes at Wharton Business School and Insead in France.

Beyond his executive roles, he has served in governance and leadership capacities at several national institutions, including the Government Institutions Pension Fund, the Housing Trust of Namibia, the Namibia Training Authority, Postfin and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Commenting on the appointment, Bank BIC Namibia board chair Jaime Pereira says the board was confident Hoveka would strengthen the bank's strategic direction.

"We are honoured to welcome Erastus Hoveka as chief executive of Bank BIC Namibia. His appointment marks a defining moment in the bank's evolution," Pereira says.

"With his strategic insight, operational leadership and understanding of the Namibian financial sector, we believe the bank is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and deliver value to clients and communities."

The bank has also announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors, Willem Marais and Anne Shilengudwa, with immediate effect.

Bank BIC Namibia says the appointments form part of efforts to strengthen governance and board oversight.

In his new role, Hoveka will lead the bank's strategic agenda, with a focus on digital banking, customer service and expanding the institution's role in economic empowerment, the bank says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.