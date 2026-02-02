Namibia: Bank Bic Namibia Appoints Erastus Hoveka As Chief Executive

Bank BIC Namibia Limited has appointed Erastus Hoveka as its new chief executive with effect from 2 February.

The bank says Hoveka brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector, with a background spanning retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as development finance and risk management.

Before joining Bank BIC Namibia, Hoveka served as chief lending and client support at the Development Bank of Namibia and was previously managing director of Nedbank Namibia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hoveka holds an MBA with distinction from Bradley University in the United States and is a certified public accountant. He has also completed executive programmes at Wharton Business School and Insead in France.

Beyond his executive roles, he has served in governance and leadership capacities at several national institutions, including the Government Institutions Pension Fund, the Housing Trust of Namibia, the Namibia Training Authority, Postfin and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Commenting on the appointment, Bank BIC Namibia board chair Jaime Pereira says the board was confident Hoveka would strengthen the bank's strategic direction.

"We are honoured to welcome Erastus Hoveka as chief executive of Bank BIC Namibia. His appointment marks a defining moment in the bank's evolution," Pereira says.

"With his strategic insight, operational leadership and understanding of the Namibian financial sector, we believe the bank is well positioned to pursue sustainable growth and deliver value to clients and communities."

The bank has also announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors, Willem Marais and Anne Shilengudwa, with immediate effect.

Bank BIC Namibia says the appointments form part of efforts to strengthen governance and board oversight.

In his new role, Hoveka will lead the bank's strategic agenda, with a focus on digital banking, customer service and expanding the institution's role in economic empowerment, the bank says.