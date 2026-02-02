Namibia: Walvis Bay Marathon Man Delivers 400 000 Pies a Month

Many a traveller in Namibia stops at a service station for a quick pie on the way home or on holiday.

Little do they know most of these pies are from the Namibian Pie Company.

Based at Walvis Bay, the start-up was founded by businessman Werner Bachmann in 2018, best known as the former owner of Top Liquors at the harbour town.

He sold his first business in 2017, then partnered with Excelsior Pies at Vredenburg and started the Namibian pie factory with 10 workers on l August 2018.

Today, the company sells about 400 000 pies to Namibian supermarkets and service stations each month.

On -the-go-meal

"Pies are popular because they are an affordable, on-the-go meal," Bachmann says.

Customers typically pay between N$25 and N$30 for a pie, he adds.

The Namibian Pie Company specialises in high-quality frozen pies, pastries, pizzas, and samosas.

Operating on a wholesale basis, passersby can stop at 17 Eighth Street East in Walvis Bay's industrial area to pick up stock and enjoy a coffee.

But that's not all: Werner's brother, Uwe Jr, runs a bakery alongside the factory, called Artisan Bread Bakery, specialising in sourdough breads, brötchens, cakes and biscuits.

This is the perfect stop to buy supplies en route to Solitaire or Sossusvlei, or before heading out for a day on the sea.

The customer is always right

Bachmann says initially, he didn't realise the scale at which his team would be supplying pies.

"We even supply faraway towns like Katima Mulilo and Oranjemund with fresh pies. One of the company's key distributors is Seapride Foods in Windhoek," he says.

Like with any business, the biggest challenges are cash flow and customer service.

"If there's an issue with a pie, it should be resolved quickly; customers don't want to wait. Even if they phone us over a weekend to say they've run out of pies, we resolve it immediately."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bachmann says he learned that taking on heavy debts can harm a business. His advice to new businesses is to keep debt levels as low as possible.

Another tip is to choose the right location.

"It can make all the difference," he says.

Finding the right spot should come before securing bank loans, Bachmann advises.

His factory shop is located inside an office building. where passing pedestrians help bring in customers.

Similarly, his liquor store was situated on a busy street, drawing plenty of foot traffic.

'Cheap meal not cheap product'

"I wanted to introduce Namibia to a factory shop that keeps prices relatively low, also for frozen pies," Bachmann says.

"I aim to offer them to customers at wholesale prices. They can also buy pizzas; I'm busy expanding the range."

People must always eat, he says.

"And it's a cheap meal, not a cheap product. We use the best ingredients, but it's still an affordable meal. Our biggest seller is sausage rolls, and the second is pepper steak. I prefer the pepper steak."

Bachmann says Namibia is a notoriously tough environment for starting a new business.

"I saw it while running the liquor store as well. Even though I am a born and bred Walvis Bay person, it took me four years to start supplying the catamarans taking tourists out and other boats with cool drinks and liquor."

Bachmann grew up at Walvis Bay and attended school at the town. He gained 17 years' valuable work experience from his parents, Uwe and Hetta, who owned four supermarkets.

"During this time, I learned how to do business, how to make a profit from it, and how to treat customers," he says.

"There is no doubt we face a challenge with customer service locally - people aren't as proficient in customer service as they are in South Africa. We have much to learn."

The most valuable lesson he has learnt from running his first business is that customer service is crucial, he says.

"Price is further down a customer's list. I must give the customer a nice store and atmosphere, and the staff must provide him with good customer service." He says he has the same approach to his pie business.

"I do the same with my distributors through regular meetings, and if I face a problem, I resolve it with my team immediately."

Bachmann says he also believes in a hands-on approach to his business.

"All decisions and buy-ins must go through me, because then I know what's happening.

"My main focus is managing my team, following in my dad's footsteps. He is now semi-retired, but we still keep it in the family:"

Running on pies

When he's not running his business, Bachmann is literally running.

He is well known in Walvis Bay's running circles and has finished more than 15 Comrades Marathons and 80 marathons since 1984.

"After winning a 1 200m race at school in 1984, I was inspired to take on marathon running."

Running clears his head, he says.

"It has become a daily practice, and I find joy in the camaraderie shared among runners. I often check if I can still finish the Comrades Marathon, which I consider a testament to my dedication to and passion for long-distance running."

During long runs, fellow runners show remarkable support, he says.

"This sense of community and mutual care is what keeps me passionate about running."

And the Bachmanns also bring this sense of community to Namibian Pie Company, with many old Walvis Bay residents coming in and out of the shop, making small talk alongside visiting tourists.

- Michelangelo Magazine