Namibia in Numbers - N$115 Billion in Exports From Jan to Nov 2025

The total value of Namibia's export basket from January to November 2025 came to N$115 billion, with primary commodities carrying most of the basket.

Namibia's exports are highly concentrated by value, with the top five products accounting for nearly two thirds of the total.

Uranium led at about N$26.3 billion, followed by gold at N$18.1 billion, and fish at N$13.5 billion.

China is typically the largest buyer of Namibian uranium, with France, the United States and Canada also featuring as major destinations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fish exports are strongly tied to high-value European markets, with Spain typically the largest buyer of Namibian fish.

About 29% of Namibia's total exports over the period were re-exports (goods coming into Namibia and then sent on to another country).

Namibia earns from the transport and handling along the way through port fees, storage and trucking, with Namibia's competitiveness in regional logistics and distribution attracting these flows.

For example, most of the copper Namibia currently exports is produced in the Copperbelt, mainly Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is then moved through Namibia and shipped out through Walvis Bay.

Similarly, although Namibia mostly exports its own diamonds (under precious stones), about 30% of total exports under this category are re-exports (such as diamonds moved from Botswana and onwards).

Anchored by the Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia functions as a regional gateway for certain trade flows into and out of southern and central Africa.

*Tannan Groenewald is Cirrus Capital's head of data and analytics.