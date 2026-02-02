Namibia: Made in Namibia - A Future Built At Home

Namibia has achieved growth and stability. However, without strong local industries we remain dependent, and that dependency comes at a cost.

Namibia is a country rich in land, resources and human potential yet we remain heavily dependent on goods produced elsewhere.

From food and clothing to construction materials and basic manufactured products, much of what we consume is imported, largely from South Africa.

This dependence is often treated as normal. It should not be.

We cannot continue to consume more than we produce and expect long-term stability, job creation, and economic resilience.

economic dependency is not merely a trade issue, it's a question of resilience, dignity and national security.

When a country cannot produce what it consumes, it exports jobs, skills and value while importing vulnerability.

Any disruption in regional supply chains, whether economic, political or infrastructural, immediately affects prices, availability of goods and household stability.

Slogans about "buying local" lose impact when local production exists only in select areas and not at the scale yet needed to meet the country's needs.

Why it matters

Building locally owned industries in Namibia is urgent and unavoidable. It's not about rejecting regional trade or foreign partnerships, it's about correcting an imbalance and ensuring Namibia produces a meaningful share of what it uses every day.

Locally owned industries matter because they keep money circulating within our economy, create jobs that can- not be outsourced, strengthen skills development, and reduce our exposure to external price shocks.

This transformation, however, cannot be carried by government alone.

It requires a shared national effort, with clear roles for government, business, and civil society.

The government has a foundational responsibility. It controls key levers: land, policy direction, regulation, and public procurement.

By deliberately designating land for industrial use, aligning procurement to support local producers, and creating a predictable policy environment, the government can turn industrialisation from aspiration into reality.

This includes making serviced industrial land accessible and affordable, with the necessary approvals and basic infrastructure in place so Namibian businesses can build factories and scale production.

Industrial growth does not happen by accident; it happens where the state is intentional and coordinated.

But government does not build industries - businesses do. The private sector must step forward not only as traders and importers but as producers and investors.

Namibian entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, and established firms all have a role to play in manufacturing, agro-processing, and value addition.

Where partnerships with foreign firms exist, they should strengthen local ownership, skills transfer, and long-term capacity, not replace them.

An economy that grows without building domestic producers remains fragile.

Civil society's role

equally important, and often overlooked, is the role of civil society.

churches, youth organisations, trade unions, professional bodies and community structures shape public attitudes, social trust, and workforce readiness.

civil society can champion a culture of production, support skills development initiatives, and hold institutions accountable for inclusive growth.

Industrialisation must be understood not as a technocratic project but as a national mission that benefits communities and families.

At the centre of this effort lies a critical enabler: technical and vocational skills.

Namibia does not suffer from a lack of ambition; it suffers from a shortage of

industrial skills at scale. engineers, artisans, technicians, machinists, welders, electricians, food technologists, textile workers, and maintenance specialists are the backbone of any industrial economy. Without them, factories remain ideas on paper. Rebuilding respect and investment in technical and vocational education is therefore non-negotiable.

Young people should see trades and applied skills not as second options but as dignified, viable pathways into stable employment and entrepreneurship.

An industrial economy cannot be built through formal jobs alone. It is built through practical skills, production and enterprise.

A future worth choosing

Namibia also needs pioneers and visionaries - people who see the urgency of building local industries and are willing to invest, innovate and make it happen.

Locally owned industries matter because they create jobs that cannot be outsourced. They retain value within the country.

They stabilise prices. They give citizens a stake in the

economy. And they allow Namibia to engage in regional and global trade from a position of strength, not dependency.

This is not a call for instant transformation. It is a call for intentional progress. Step by step. Sector by sector. With clarity of purpose.

By focusing on industries that touch daily life, food production and processing, clothing and textiles, construction materials, basic manufacturing, and selected technology assembly, Namibia can begin to reduce its reliance on imports and build resilience before disruptions leave us scrambling for solutions.

The question is simple: do we want to remain primarily a consumer economy, or do we want to become a producing one?

The answer will determine whether Namibia enters the next decade constantly reacting to external changes, or confident in its ability to provide for its people.

Building locally owned industries is not just an economic strategy, it's a shared responsibility. And it's a future worth choosing.

* Sarah Goroh, award- winning writer, life coach, youth advocate, project director part of the AU Commission Simulation Agenda 2063.