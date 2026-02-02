Sudan: Wide Media Attention On Minister of Energy and Petroleum At India Energy Week

- The participation of Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Professor Al-Mu'tassim Ibrahim Ahmed, in India Energy Week 2026 in Goa drew extensive media coverage from Indian outlets and social media platforms.

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, tweeted on platform X:

"Happy to meet His Excellency Professor Al-Mu'tassim Ibrahim Ahmed, Minister of Energy and Petroleum of the Republic of Sudan, on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa. We discussed ways to cooperate across the hydrocarbon value chain and the Indian Prime Minister's PM Ujjwala Yojana programme, which serves as a successful model for providing energy to off-grid areas through bioenergy solutions. It has achieved tangible results and offers valuable lessons for countries facing significant energy deficits, where a large portion of the population still relies on biomass for cooking."

The news outlet ETV Bharat published a report and interview with the Minister, in which he emphasized Sudan's aspiration to deepen its long-term partnership with India in the energy sector, as part of the country's efforts to rebuild its oil and energy infrastructure damaged by the ongoing conflict.

Similarly, the Fananews.com website cited Minister Al-Mu'tassim as saying: "Sudan seeks to strengthen cooperation with India to reconstruct the energy sector following severe damage to oil infrastructure caused by militia attacks." He highlighted Sudan's focus on enhancing partnerships with India in both oil and energy to rehabilitate damaged facilities and resume production.

The Minister was accompanied by Dr. Mudawi Abdel Karim, General Manager of the Sudanese Thermal Power Generation Company, who participated in several meetings with Indian energy and electricity companies. Advisor Mohamed Ali Fazari, representing the Sudanese Embassy in New Delhi, also attended the conference alongside the Minister and his delegation.

This participation underscores Sudan's active presence in international energy forums and its commitment to expanding cooperation with regional and global partners, supporting reconstruction efforts, achieving energy security, and promoting sustainable development in the country.