Sudan: Ministry of Digital Transformation Launches 28 Digital Services Under 'Baldna' Project

- Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications, Ahmed Dirdiri Ghandour, announced the launch of 28 digital services as part of the Baldna platform project, which was initiated last year.

The Minister outlined the progress of the national project performance platform and the digital identity platform (SudaPass) during a press conference held on Saturday in Khartoum, chaired by Dr. Limya Abdel-Ghafar, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. These platforms cover all digital transactions across government ministries and agencies, including the National Project Management System.

Minister Ghandour added that the ministry plans to implement several future projects, including the establishment of a national data center in Port Sudan as an alternative data hub. He also announced a clear plan to address network weaknesses by constructing 60 4G towers that have already been completed, with a further 200 towers planned for this year.

The Minister underlined Sudan's commitment to digital openness with neighbouring and regional countries and highlighted the ministry's active participation in relevant international conferences. He also noted the approval of the Cybersecurity Act and the strengthening of network security, marking an important step toward a more advanced and developed digital Sudan.