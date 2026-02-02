East Africa: Sudan Participates in Second Arab-India Ministerial Forum in New Delhi

1 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
- Sudan participated in the Second Arab-India Ministerial Forum, held on Saturday in the Indian capital, New Delhi, with a delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim.

In his address to the forum, the Foreign Minister highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between Sudan and the Republic of India, expressing Sudan's pleasure at the resumption of the forum after a hiatus. He also briefed the Indian and Arab delegations on the nature of the imposed war on Sudan, enumerating the atrocities committed by the rebellious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Minister further updated participants on the peace initiative presented by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris to the United Nations Security Council, and announced the return of the government to Khartoum State, alongside the return of millions of displaced and refugee Sudanese to restore their lives and contribute to the country's reconstruction.

He praised India's leading developmental experience and emphasized that Sudan views India as a key partner in the upcoming reconstruction phase, particularly in vital sectors such as agriculture, water management, rural development, and public digital infrastructure. He noted that Sudan possesses the natural resources and strategic location, while India brings technical expertise and experience.

At the conclusion of the ministerial forum, the Arab and Indian sides endorsed the New Delhi Declaration and the executive programme for the Arab-India Cooperation Forum for 2026-2028, which Sudan contributed to drafting in alignment with its developmental priorities.

