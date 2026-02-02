Sudan: General Kabashi - Armed Forces Determined to Crush Rebellion

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief, General Shams-Eddin Kabashi, affirmed the Armed Forces' and their supporting units' determination to end and completely crush the rebellion, stressing that military operations are progressing steadily toward victory.

The remarks came during his Saturday visit to South Khartoum, which included the neighbourhoods of Mandela, Angola, and Gabush in the Greater Al-Nasr area. His Excellency was accompanied by Khartoum Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza, the Executive Director of Jabal Awliya Locality, and the State Police Director.

General Kabashi emphasized that the government is moving forward with implementing development projects, providing essential services to citizens, rehabilitating and improving infrastructure, and reconstructing areas damaged by the war.

He praised the resilience of the Sudanese people and their endurance during recent hardships, saying: "By the grace of Allah, we are moving forward, and we will not stop until full victory is achieved."

General Kabashi noted that current circumstances and the fallout from the crisis in Khartoum necessitated the removal of informal settlements, explaining that such housing had become a security and social challenge due to accumulated economic pressures. He assured that the area will be properly planned while guaranteeing the provision of basic services to residents.

He added that the state is working to implement urgent measures for all affected areas in coordination with the Khartoum State Government, particularly for South Khartoum neighbourhoods impacted by the removals.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also confirmed that the government is exerting efforts to plan land allocation in the coming days and resolve civil registry issues to facilitate citizens' access to official documents. He called for the cooperation of both official authorities and the public to expedite these efforts and reduce hardships for those affected, stressing that the main objective of the visit is to assess the area's issues and citizens' needs firsthand.

For his part, Khartoum State Wali, Ahmed Othman Hamza, said the visit reflects the state's commitment to developing infrastructure and improving living standards in the most vulnerable neighbourhoods, praising the high national spirit demonstrated by the residents of Al-Nasr sector and their continued support for state institutions.