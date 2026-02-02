Sudan: Prime Minister - Soba Al-Hilla Area a Model for Peaceful Coexistence

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris praised the high level of cohesion and solidarity among the residents of Soba Al-Hilla as a model of peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the importance of replicating this model across all regions of the country.

The remarks came during his Saturday afternoon visit to Soba Al-Hilla in Khartoum locality, accompanied by the Prime Minister's Adviser, Ambassador Badr Al-Din Al-Ji'eafari; the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri; and the Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Al-Noor Al-Sheikh Al-Noor.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation reviewed the return of residents to the area and the smooth flow of essential goods and services to the community.

Addressing a gathering of citizens, the Prime Minister conveyed greetings from His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. He renewed his call for Sudanese citizens abroad to return voluntarily to the national capital, Khartoum, and to fast the holy month of Ramadan in their homes. He also pledged to continue such visits to ensure the completion of essential services for residents of the area.

For his part, the Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Al-Noor Al-Sheikh, called for a concerted effort by official and community bodies to promote a culture of peace, strengthen social cohesion, reject hate speech, and unite the national front to advance the building of a united and resilient Sudanese nation.

Several residents of Soba Al-Hilla expressed their pleasure at the Prime Minister's visit, describing it as historic and a recognition of all the area's residents, while affirming their support for the Armed Forces and the Government of Hope.