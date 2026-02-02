Sudan: Health Minister Meets Italian Emergency Agency Director to Discuss Organization's Work in Sudan

1 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 31 January 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health, Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, held a meeting on Saturday at his office in Khartoum with Rosella Misciu, Director of the Italian Emergency Agency, in the presence of senior ministry officials. The meeting addressed several vital issues related to the development of health services in Sudan.

The discussions included ways to improve services at Al-Salam Heart Hospital and the training and capacity-building programmes for the hospital's medical staff.

The Minister reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to maintaining state support for this regional project, urging United Nations agencies and donors to continue backing it, particularly programmes for children implemented by the organization.

The meeting also covered Sudan's continued support for the African Network for Medical Excellence (ANME) and its hosting of the network's activities in Sudan.

The meeting took place as part of the Ministry of Health's ongoing commitment to building effective international partnerships that support the development of the health sector and the enhancement of medical services.

