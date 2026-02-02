Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Sudanair's Development Efforts and Launch of First Flight Between Port Sudan and Khartoum

1 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris was briefed on the current status and ongoing efforts to develop and modernize the national carrier, Sudanair.

The briefing took place on Saturday at the Prime Minister's office in Khartoum, where he met with a delegation from Sudanair, led by the company's General Manager, Captain Mazin Al-Awad.

In a press statement, Captain Al-Awad said the meeting focused on the future of Sudanair and the ongoing improvement and development initiatives. He highlighted that positive developments are forthcoming, which will bring satisfaction to every Sudanese regarding the national carrier.

Sudanair's General Manager also announced that the company will inaugurate its first domestic flight between Port Sudan and Khartoum on Sunday, noting that this launch marks the beginning of the airline's expansion toward Europe and other international destinations in the near future.

