Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Hope Government's Commitment to Rehabilitating Khartoum Markets to Serve Citizens' Essential Needs

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris reaffirmed the Hope Government's commitment to rehabilitating all markets in Khartoum so they can fully perform their role in providing essential services and goods to citizens.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a number of citizens and traders on Al-Hurriya Street in Khartoum on Saturday afternoon. He was accompanied by the Prime Minister's Adviser, Ambassador Badr Al-Din Al-Ji'eafari; the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri; and the Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Al-Noor Al-Sheikh Al-Noor.

The Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation reviewed the resumption of commercial activity in the heart of the national capital, Khartoum. He explained that the Government of Hope is committed to restoring electricity to Al-Hurriya Street so that it can return in better condition than before.

Addressing a large gathering of citizens and traders, Professor Idris stated that the Government of Hope will work with dedication and sincerity to serve the people.

For their part, a number of traders and citizens expressed their happiness at the Prime Minister's visit to Al-Hurriya Street, noting that it left a positive impact on them and reaffirmed the Hope Government's concern for people's livelihoods and the quality of basic services provided to citizens.