Sudan: Prime Minister Commends Ansar Al-Sunnah Al-Muhammadiyah Role in Da'wah, Moral Reform, and Educating Future Generations

- The Prime Minister, Professor Kamil Idris, visited on Saturday afternoon the General Headquarters of Ansar Al-Sunnah Al-Muhammadiyah (Sunna Supporters) Group in Khartoum.

He was accompanied by the Prime Minister's Adviser, Ambassador Badr Al-Din Al-Ji'e'afari, and the Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Al-Noor Al-Sheikh Al-Noor. The delegation was received at the headquarters by the Deputy General President of Ansar Al-Sunnah Al-Muhammadiyah Group, Dr. Kamil Omar Al-Bilal.

The visit came within the framework of a series of national return and recovery meetings organized by the Supreme Council for Social Peace.

In his address to a gathering of sheikhs, imams, and preachers, the Prime Minister praised the historical and active societal role played by Ansar Al-Sunnah Al-Muhammadiyah in creating a conducive environment for community reconciliation and national healing. He also commended the group's role in the fields of da'wah, moral and spiritual reform, and the upbringing of future generations.

Professor Idris explained that the country is facing what he described as an existential and global war targeting its capabilities and resources, adding: "By the grace of Allah, the Armed Forces have seized the initiative and achieved successive victories across various combat fronts."

For his part, the Deputy General President of Ansar Al-Sunnah Al-Muhammadiyah expressed his happiness with the Prime Minister's visit, affirming the group's support for the Armed Forces and the Government of Hope.