Sudan: Foreign Minister Discusses Enhancing Industrial and Trade Partnership With India

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met on Saturday with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Piyush Goyal, at the ministry's headquarters in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed prospects for cooperation between Sudan and India in the coming period. The Foreign Minister affirmed Sudan's aspiration to establish a genuine and effective partnership with India in priority sectors, particularly during the reconstruction phase, foremost among them health and pharmaceutical manufacturing, agriculture, small and medium industries, and mining.

The Minister briefed the Indian side on the efforts of the Government of Hope and Sudan's reconstruction vision, which aims to enter into strategic partnerships with leading countries across various industrial fields, following the example of India. He stressed that Sudan views India as an ideal partner in these areas, underscoring Sudan's serious desire to build a true partnership based on transferring India's experience, indigenizing industries, and transferring technology.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For his part, the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry expressed his country's readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the areas outlined by the Foreign Minister, calling for the immediate exchange of proposals for joint work and projects that both sides wish to pursue. He also expressed India's understanding of the circumstances Sudan is undergoing and the need to establish effective development and economic partnerships, reaffirming India's commitment to cooperation with Sudan based on the longstanding relations between the two countries and India's interest in cooperation with Global South countries, particularly those in Africa.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed to immediately form a joint technical committee tasked with examining the technical details required to develop the industrial and economic partnership between the two countries in the identified fields. The Indian Minister confirmed that his country would closely follow up on this proposal and its implementation, with the participation of the relevant authorities and the foreign ministries of both countries.

Both ministers also stressed the importance of moving forward with procedures to establish the joint team and commencing work together in a manner that would enhance cooperation and trade exchange, and build the partnership aspired to by both sides.