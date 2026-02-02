Malawi: Minister Applauds CTS for Launching Funeral Services

Minister of Defence, Dr. Feston Kaunda, has commended CTS for the establishment of CTS Funeral Services, describing it as a timely initiative that will ease the burden on families during times of loss.

Speaking during the official launch of CTS Funeral Services held on Saturday at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Dr. Kaunda said funeral services are not a luxury but an essential service grounded in dignity, respect, and humanity.

He urged Malawians to move away from outdated myths surrounding funeral services and to embrace modern, professional solutions that help families navigate bereavement with care and compassion.

"Funeral services are for everyone. Today it may be someone else, but tomorrow it will be us. As such, funeral services should never be regarded as a luxury," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CTS Funeral Services General Manager, Joseph Manda, assured Malawians that the company is committed to providing professional and reliable services.

He said CTS Funeral Services is working with various partners to ensure high-quality service delivery nationwide.

"We are here to stay, and Malawians should trust that we will serve them with the highest level of professionalism. Those who choose us will not regret it," Manda said.

Former Minister of Tourism, Dr. Vera Kamtukule, also called on Malawians to support one another in business. She congratulated CTS Funeral Services founder, Jacqline Bokosi, for taking a bold step in establishing a service built on dignity, compassion, and care.

The launch was attended by several notable figures, including Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Jolobala, Film Association of Malawi President Dorothy Kingston, Pemphero Mphande, Lefunati Tambala of Lehome, and Idah Chabs, among others.