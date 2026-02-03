Ethiopia: World Leaders Urge Restraint As Clashes in Western Tigray Resume

The fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region, which resumed last week, has prompted concern from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as from the African Union, the European Union and the UK, all of whom have called on the parties to exercise restraint.

Hostilities flared in recent days in Tsemlet, western Tigray, an area claimed by forces from the neighbouring Amhara region, raising fears of a renewed conflict between local fighters and federal troops.

Two drone attacks killed a truck driver in central Tigray, according to Dimtsi Woyane television, a media outlet close to the Tigrayan authorities.

The Tigrayan official said the Ethiopian National Defence Force launched the strikes but did not provide evidence.

Around three years ago, the volatile region emerged from a brutal war between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that the African Union says killed at least 600,000 people.

TPLF-affiliated news outlet Dimtsi Weyane posted pictures on Facebook which it said showed the trucks damaged in the strikes. It said the trucks were transporting food and cooking items, while pro-government activists posting on social media said the trucks were carrying weapons.

The TPLF, which is the main political force in northern Ethiopia, reaffirmed its commitment to the peace process despite the attacks.

Similarly, the head of the interim regional administration, General Tadesse, called for dialogue.

As Tigray clashes intensify, locals stockpile food and airline cancels flights

Call for restraint

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's office said in a statement that he was "closely following" developments in the region.

"He is deeply concerned about the potential impact on civilians and the risk of a return to a wider conflict in a region still working to rebuild and recover," the statement added.

Guterres called on "all parties to exercise restraint", said the statement.

The European Union also warned on Saturday that any renewed conflict would have "serious consequences for civilians and regional stability".

And the United Kingdom has warned against travel to all areas of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region due to ongoing tensions between local and federal forces.

In its latest travel advisory, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned its citizens "against all travel to all parts of Tigray region following renewed violence".

Ongoing tensions

Tension has been brewing in northern Ethiopia for several months as Amhara and Eritrean forces remain present in violation of the peace deal.

Last year, the head of Tigray's interim administration established by Addis Ababa was forced to flee Mekele, the regional capital, amid growing divisions within the TPLF.

Addis Ababa has accused the group of forging ties with neighbouring Eritrea and "actively preparing to wage war against Ethiopia".

Ethiopia's national army fought fighters from the TPLF Front for two years until late 2022, in a war researchers say killed hundreds of thousands through direct violence, the collapse of healthcare and famine.

Earlier last week, the national carrier Ethiopian Airlines cancelled flights to Tigray, where residents rushed to try to withdraw cash from banks. Flights have been suspended for four days now.

The Tigray war ended with a peace pact in November 2022, but disagreements have continued over a range of issues, including contested territories in western Tigray and the delayed disarmament of Tigray forces.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remains silent despite the fighting, not commenting on the drone strikes.

This uncertainty is causing concern among local residents.

