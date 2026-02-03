Ethiopian Coffee Remains Strategic Asset and Living Heritage - Agriculture Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture has reaffirmed that coffee is far more than an export commodity, describing it as a living cultural heritage, a cornerstone of social life and a strategic economic asset for both Ethiopia and Africa.

The remarks were made during a high-level policy forum held on Tuesday as part of the 3rd African Coffee Week in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the forum, State Minister of Agriculture Meles Mekonnen said coffee sustains the livelihoods of more than four million smallholder farmers in Ethiopia and plays a critical role in connecting African communities to global markets.

"Coffee is far more than a tradable commodity. It is and will remain one of Africa's most powerful symbols and strategic assets," Meles said.

Despite its immense economic and cultural significance, he warned that the sector is facing growing challenges, particularly due to climate change. Shifting rainfall patterns, rising temperatures and increasing pest pressures are already threatening the fragile ecosystems that support coffee production, he noted.

Meles stressed that smallholder farmers are on the frontline of these impacts, underscoring the urgency of building climate resilience and sustainably transforming Africa's coffee sector.

As Africa's largest coffee producer, Ethiopia has placed the sector at the center of its national development agenda, according to the state minister. He said the government is investing in climate-smart agriculture, quality assurance systems and market transparency, while ensuring women and youth remain key beneficiaries of ongoing reforms.

He also called for a structural shift in Africa's position within the global coffee value chain, urging the continent to move beyond exporting raw beans toward producing high-value, branded coffee products.

Meles highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a historic opportunity to build regional value chains and create quality employment, particularly for young people.

"Investments in climate-smart production systems and sustainable land management are not optional; they are economically prudent," he said. "Together, we can cultivate a coffee industry that is economically vibrant and deeply rooted in Africa's rich heritage."

AU Commission Chief of Staff Mohamed El Amine Souef emphasized the need for strong collaboration to translate strategies into tangible benefits for farmers, processors and exporters. He pointed to recent initiatives, including the launch of harmonized African coffee standards, aimed at strengthening the continent's competitiveness in global markets.

"Coffee brings people from diverse cultures together for mutual benefit," Souef said, calling for sustained efforts to elevate Africa's coffee sector worldwide.

UNIDO Representative and Director of the Sub-Regional Office, Stephen Kargbo, noted that coffee remains one of the world's most traded agricultural commodities and is vital for economic development. He said coffee accounts for up to one-third of Ethiopia's export earnings, yet continues to face challenges such as climate change, price volatility and structural constraints.

"No single institution or government can address these issues alone," Kargbo said, stressing the importance of collective action and innovative financing mechanisms.

Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sem Fabrizi, highlighted coffee's deep cultural roots in the country, describing it as a living repository of biodiversity and tradition.

He said Italy has long supported Ethiopia's coffee sector through development cooperation, technical assistance and research partnerships.

Fabrizi underscored the importance of sustainable practices, improved access to finance for smallholder farmers and value addition at origin.

He reaffirmed Italy's commitment to significantly increase financial support for Ethiopia's coffee sector through the Italian Climate Fund, noting that Italy will continue partnering with Ethiopia to meet growing global demand for quality, traceability and sustainability in coffee production.