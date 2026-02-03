Rwanda: Govt Eyes Major Irrigation Push to Boost Food Security

More than 417,000 hectares of land with irrigation potential in Rwanda are yet to be developed, a gap the government says must be addressed to boost food security and climate resilience.

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Telesphore Ndabamenye, says Rwanda has a total of 493,050 hectares of irrigable land, but only 75,223 hectares, about 15 per cent have so far been developed.

The potential irrigable land includes 123,164 hectares of marshlands, 280,351 hectares on hillsides, and 89,535 hectares suitable for small-scale irrigation technologies (SSIT).

Currently, irrigation has been developed on 37,273 hectares of marshlands (30 per cent), 10,159 hectares of hillsides (4 per cent), and 27,791 hectares under SSIT (31 per cent).

Overall, the total area under irrigation has nearly doubled, from 36,544 hectares in the 2016/17 fiscal year to more than 70,000 hectares in 2024/25.

"The target by 2029 is to increase the irrigated area by 85 per cent to reach 132,961 hectares, effectively doubling irrigated land within six years. This would raise the share of irrigated land to 27 per cent of total irrigable land, from the current 15 per cent," Ndabamenye said.

Under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), marshland irrigation is expected to expand to 42,473 hectares by 2028/29. Priority areas include Mwesa and Nyamata in Bugesera District, Mwange in Gicumbi, and Mwogo in Nyanza, where water is available for dam storage, gravity or pumped irrigation, and market access.

The strategy also involves raising or adding dams, extending irrigation to surrounding hillsides in Base, Nyarubogo and Agasasa, and rehabilitating existing schemes in Muvumba-P8 and Cyabayaga (Nyagatare), as well as Kanyegenyege and Rubuyenge in Nyanza District.

Irrigation seen as key to reducing food insecurity

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Beline Uwineza said expanding irrigation could significantly reduce food insecurity, particularly as climate change continues to affect rainfall patterns.

According to the Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA), 83 per cent of households in Rwanda are food secure, meaning they can meet essential food and non-food needs without resorting to harmful coping strategies such as skipping meals or selling productive assets.

However, about 551,000 households--17 per cent of all households are classified as moderately food insecure, while 35,523 households remain severely food insecure.

"We should explore new measures to increase food production. Addressing the impacts of climate change is key," Uwineza said.

Of the available land, around 600,000 hectares have been designated as consolidated "food basket areas" for professional cultivation. The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) piloted the operationalisation of food basket sites on 45,304 hectares during Agriculture Season A of 2026.

Food basket sites areas that produce large volumes of crops and livestock--have so far been mapped across 13,379 locations nationwide.

Key irrigation projects

The government launched construction of the Muvumba multipurpose dam in 2023 at a cost of €121.5 million. The dam will store 55 million cubic metres of water and irrigate 9,640 hectares.

A planned multipurpose dam along the Nyabarongo River is expected to irrigate more than 20,000 hectares.

Two irrigation schemes financed by the Exim Bank of India, worth $120 million, are expected to cover about 7,000 hectares in Mahama, Mpanga and Nyamugali sectors. Two additional schemes in Mahama, still under construction, will require power from the Rusumo hydropower plant.

Another $100 million financing package from Exim Bank of India will support two projects irrigating 3,500 hectares in Mugesera and 3,000 hectares in Rweru, both in the Eastern Province.

The Giseke Dam and Irrigation Project in Gisagara District, financed by the Exim Bank of China, will irrigate about 3,500 hectares between 2024 and 2026. The government secured concessional financing of approximately $47 million for the project.

The Gako Irrigation Project (2017-2025), financed by the Government of Rwanda, covers 2,377 hectares, while the Gabiro Agribusiness Hub Project (2019-2026) aims to irrigate 5,600 hectares in its initial phase.

Rwanda is also implementing a $300 million World Bank-funded project to provide irrigation systems on more than 17,600 hectares and land husbandry development on about 11,000 hectares.

The Sustainable Agricultural Productivity and Market Linkage Project (SAPMP), funded by South Korea through KOICA, will cover 1,100 hectares, while SAIP II will support small-scale irrigation on 800 hectares through matching grants and farmer support packages.

Meanwhile, Phase II of the Kayonza Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project (KIIWP-II), costing $59 million, will irrigate 2,285 hectares in Ndego Sector, Kayonza District.

Small-scale irrigation technology projects are expected to cover a further 15,358 hectares.