Angola: Union Suspends Strike of Court Officers

Luanda — The Angolan Court Officials Union (SOJA) suspended on Monday the strike scheduled from February 9 to March 6 after reaching an agreement with the government on the eight points in their list of demands.

SOJA Secretary of State Pedro Filipe announced the suspension at the end of a meeting between SOJA and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (MINJUSDH), mediated by the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS).

Filipe highlighted the resolution of several issues from the 2021 list of demands, including improvements to working and salary conditions, category updates, extraordinary promotions, and participation in emoluments.

SOJA spokesperson Júnior Paulino said the union will closely monitor compliance with the signed agreements and that if the terms are met, SOJA will officially notify employers of the definitive cancellation of the list of demands.

This was the second round of negotiations, following one held last Wednesday chaired by the Minister of Public Administration, Labor, and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues Dias.

SOJA's demands since 2021 include improved working conditions, updated court officer categories, a review of the remuneration statute, internal mobility, promotions, holding of public tender and signature distribution.