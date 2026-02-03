Angola: Medicines Among Most Counterfeited Products in Angola

Luanda --Medicines, anabolic steroids, and footwear that enter Angola by land, sea, and air are among the products that have shown the most counterfeiting in recent years in Angola, the country's General Tax Administration said on Monday.

According to AGT senior technician António Mavacala, counterfeit medicines are the most prevalent, followed by counterfeit footwear. However, anabolic steroids for athletes, especially those who use the well-known "jarda" (a slang term for a steroid that enlarges the rear), are growing in popularity.

Mavacala highlighted that footwear represented 24% of suspected and confirmed counterfeiting cases from 2022 to 2024, followed by electronic equipment for satellite TV signals and vehicle maintenance parts.

The AGT technician identified Nigeria, India, and China as the main sources of most of the counterfeit goods entering the country.

