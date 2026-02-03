Kenya: Kindiki Urges Patience As Kenya Kwanza Pushes Economic Reforms

Kisumuu — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration's economic agenda, saying President William Ruto's bottom-up approach is already delivering tangible benefits to millions of young people across the country.

Speaking during the launch of the NYOTA youth empowerment programme in Kisumu, Kindiki said the government was committed to transforming livelihoods through targeted policies aimed at job creation, enterprise support and economic inclusion.

"Through your administration, Mr President, we are going to witness the transformation of millions of young people in your first term as you look towards your second term," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said initiatives such as Pesa Mfukoni, which featured prominently during the 2022 campaigns, are now being implemented and are beginning to show results on the ground.

"It is now evident that Pesa Mfukoni was not just a campaign slogan," he said.

Kindiki used the event to praise the broad-based government arrangement between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying the cooperation has enhanced national stability and unity.

"We are talking about how you are continuing to strengthen our uniuu" he said.

"You have brought our brothers from ODM. Now we are in a broad-based administration. We are stronger together."

He said the inclusion of ODM leaders in government had helped reduce political tension and provided a stable environment for implementing key development programmes.

"Initially we were Kenya First, we were UDA, but with the ODM family, the country is stronger and the country is more stable," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President urged political leaders to support the implementation of agreements reached between the two sides, including recommendations emerging from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) and the government's 10-point agenda.

"We want to encourage you as you look forward towards the implementation of the 10-point agenda and all the other programmes that you had agreed with ODM," he said.

"We support the broad-based government and we support the implementation of both NADCO and the 10-point agenda, including the empowerment of young people."

The NYOTA programme is aimed at supporting youth through skills development, access to financing and enterprise opportunities, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas.

Government officials say the initiative is part of a broader strategy to tackle unemployment and promote self-reliance among young Kenyans.

Kindiki told the crowd that the administration would remain focused on delivery rather than political rhetoric, calling on citizens to be patient as reforms take root.

The Kisumu event was attended by national and county leaders, youth groups and representatives from partner institutions involved in the programme's rollout.