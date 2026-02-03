Kenya: Sakaja's City Hall Rabies Campaign Gains Momentum With 2,418 Donkey, Dogs and Cats Vaccinated As 10,000 Target Nears

Nairobi — Nairobi County's free rabies vaccination campaign entered its third day in Ruai on Monday, with 2,418 animals vaccinated so far, in what officials describe as the largest mass sensitisation and vaccination exercise in the city's history.

The Sakaja-led programme, targeting more than 10,000 dogs, cats and donkeys, is part of a broader public health drive to control and ultimately eliminate rabies in the capital. County veterinary teams have also treated several severely ill dogs on site, providing urgent care to improve animal welfare and reduce disease risk.

Green Nairobi CECM Maureen Njeri said the exercise started at Athi Market before moving to Muhuru Muchiri Stadium on the third day, recording steadily rising numbers.

On Day One (Saturday, January 31, 2026) at Athi Market, 830 animals were vaccinated -- 606 dogs, 197 cats and 27 donkeys. The campaign continued at the same venue on Day Two (Sunday, February 1), where 552 animals received vaccines, including 378 dogs, 164 cats and 10 donkeys.

Vaccinations peaked on Day Three (Monday, February 2) at Muhuru Muchiri Stadium, with teams vaccinating 1,036 animals -- 823 dogs, 116 cats and 97 donkeys.

Cumulatively, the three-day drive covered 1,807 dogs, 477 cats and 134 donkeys, underscoring strong public turnout and growing awareness of rabies prevention.

"Rabies is 100 per cent preventable, yet it continues to claim lives. This campaign is about protecting our people by stopping the disease at its source," Njeri said.

She described the programme as Nairobi's most comprehensive rabies intervention yet, combining public sensitisation with mass vaccination across multiple sub-counties.

"This is the largest rabies vaccination exercise Nairobi has ever seen. By taking services closer to residents, we are ensuring no pet is left unvaccinated because of cost or distance," she added.

The countywide initiative is being conducted in partnership with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) and will run from January 31 to February 15, 2026, with free vaccination offered at designated centres.

The campaign is set to return to Ruai in Kasarani Sub-County on February 6, 7 and 8 before expanding to other parts of the city.

Food and Agriculture Chief Officer Gladwell Cheruiyot reminded pet owners that annual rabies vaccination is a legal requirement and urged residents to comply for the safety of their families and communities.

"Responsible pet ownership is not optional. Vaccinating your dog or cat is a legal duty and a civic responsibility that protects everyone," Cheruiyot said.

Residents have also been urged to report suspected rabies cases to county veterinary offices, licensed veterinarians, the county customer service hotline or KSPCA to enable swift response.

"Controlling rabies will only be possible if residents fully participate. We are calling on all Nairobians to bring their pets for free vaccination and help us make the city rabies-free," Njeri said.