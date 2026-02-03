Botswana: Seametso Puts Botswana On World Map

Kanye — A number of Bangwaketse crowded Gangwaketse main kgotla to welcome Mr Botswana 2025 Moitshepi Seametso, who was recently crowned Mr Friendship International Africa 2025/26 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event started with a motorcade from United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) in Kanye and traversed the village streets until they reached the main kgotla, where he was met with ululations and celebration songs.

The mood was ecstatic at the kgotla as different forms of entertainment were displayed by among others the TJ choir, Seepapitso Senior Secondary School band, traditional dance performance, poems and UCCSA choir sealed the event with gratitude hymns.

Seametso attributed his victory at Mr Frienship International Africa to the immense support he received from Bangwaketse and Batswana at large.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He indicated that though he experienced challenges in processing a VISA, missing the first session of the contest, as it started when he was still in Botswana, he however emerged victorious due the prayers from his church, the UCCSA.

Seametso has a project called Monalentle, which was derived from the idiom, 'Mmualebe o bua la gagwe gore monalentle a le tswe'.

The project is aimed at reconciling cultural, religious and bio-medical perspectives with regard to masculinity.

The intention, he said was to look at how culture and religion define a man or how a man was expected to carry himself.

He said he would seek guidance and advice from traditional leader and religious leaders to share how a boy child was groomed from a young age.

Seametso's hope was to leave a mark that generations that would come after him would reference to.

He also has a campaign dubbed 'I am him project', which was aimed at encouraging men to assume responsibility and leadership roles, as well as portray good personality and conduct.

Kanye East Member of Parliament, Prince Mosanana commended Seametso saying he had raised the Botswana flag high and put Kanye on the map.

Mosanana said Kanye was adorned with stars like Seametso, Letsile Tebogo and Collen Kebinatshipi.

He described Seametso as well disciplined person who had good conduct and leadership roles, saying Bangwaketse should be proud of him.

The talent found in Gangwaketse, he said could attract tourists and investors, stating that government had reserved P200 million for arts and entertainment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Entertainment Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The founder of Mr Friendship International Botswana, Charity Mokoloba said she found the pageant upon realisation that the boy was not recognised nor empowered.

Mokoloba said she started a project aimed at empowering the boy child to enable them to stand for the voiceless.

As they realised the boy child could not vent out the organisation came up with a programme that could tackle out various issues like mental health, boost self -confidence through boot camps.

Mokoloba said it was the first time Botswana participated and scooped position one.

Seepapitso Senior Secondary school head, Sandy Mphuting said Seametso came up with the idea of kgotla initiative at their school, stating that good personality traits were built at the kgotla as it helps to instill discipline on learners.

BOPA