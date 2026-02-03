Somalia: Somaliland President Heads to UAE for World Governments Summit in Dubai

Hargeisa — The president republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, left for the United Arab Emirates on Monday to attend the annual World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Irro will represent Somaliland at the global gathering, which brings together leaders and senior officials from more than 130 countries, alongside international organisations and policy influencers.

During the summit, the president is expected to present Somaliland's experience in state-building, peace, democratic governance and development, highlighting its role in promoting stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Officials said he is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior Emirati leaders to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

While in the UAE, President Irro and his delegation are also expected to meet international leaders and officials to discuss development cooperation, investment opportunities, trade, security cooperation and other priority areas.

More details on the president's visit and high-level meetings will follow on Horn Diplomat.