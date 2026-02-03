Tanzania Sees Benefits of Its Ties With the IAEA in Health, Environment, Energy, Industrial Sectors

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government said it has benefited much from its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), most notably in health, agriculture, water, environment, energy, and industrial sectors.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Samwel William Shelukindo, met with Gashaw Wolde, Director of the Africa Department at the IAEA, in a meeting held in Dodoma to strengthen the strong relationship between Tanzania and the IAEA.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Shelukindo welcomed Wolde to Tanzania and highlighted that the country continues to benefit from cooperation with the IAEA across the health, agriculture, water, environment, energy, and industrial sectors. He stated that this partnership has enabled Tanzania to use nuclear technology peacefully to improve healthcare services, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as to enhance food safety through modern laboratories and radiation control systems that meet international standards.

Ambassador Shelukindo also noted that, in collaboration with the IAEA, Tanzania has positioned itself as a hub for nuclear science expertise in the East African region through higher education institutions such as the University of Dar es Salaam and the Nelson Mandela Institute of Science and Technology, which provide specialized training in medical physics and other nuclear science fields.

In the energy sector, he said that the IAEA continues to support Tanzania in long-term planning and preparations for the peaceful use of nuclear energy as part of the country's diversified energy strategy, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintain and strengthen this cooperation.

For his part, Gashaw Wolde commended Tanzania for its responsible and peaceful use of nuclear technology and pledged that the IAEA will continue to collaborate with the government in supporting the country's development priorities.

Wolde's visit to Tanzania is official and will run from February 2 to 6, 2026.