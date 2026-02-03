Tanzania Welcomes Investors to Establish Coffee Processing Plant in Nyasa District

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on investors interested in establishing a coffee processing plant in Nyasa District, Ruvuma Region, aiming to enhance benefits for local farmers.

The call was made by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Dennis Londo, today in Parliament in Dodoma while responding to a question from Nyasa Member of Parliament, John Nchimbi, about the government's plan to build a coffee processing plant in Nyasa, as previously promised by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his response, Deputy Minister Londo stated that the Nyasa District Council produces an average of 2,193.3 tons of Arabica coffee annually. He added that the government, through the Nyasa District Council, has allocated land in Ndanda Hamlet, Kingiritiki Village, Kingiritiki Ward for the construction of the plant.

Londo further explained that the site covers four hectares (approximately 10 acres) and is equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity, ready for construction to begin.

MP Nchimbi asked why the government had not directly implemented the project instead of waiting for private sector investors, noting that the process could take a long time.

Responding to this concern, Deputy Minister Londo said that implementation has already begun, with two million coffee seedlings distributed to farmers--a move that has increased coffee production and demonstrated the government's commitment to advancing the project..0