Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Move to Elevate Strategic Partnership in High-Level Talks

2 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to deepen their longstanding bilateral relationship following high-level talks between senior officials of the two countries.

Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held bilateral discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, focusing on strengthening political, economic, and diplomatic cooperation.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on enhancing the already strong relations between Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest within the framework of multilateral diplomacy.

Both sides emphasized the importance of elevating bilateral ties to a higher level through expanded cooperation across various sectors, with the shared goal of advancing a strategic partnership between the two nations.

The talks also addressed regional peace and security, with particular attention to promoting stability in the Horn of Africa. In this context, the ministers agreed to work closely together to support peace and stability in the region.

