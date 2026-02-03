Ethiopia: January 2026 Marks Strategic Breakthroughs As PM Abiy Advances Ethiopia's Peace and Development Agenda

Addis Ababa — In January 2026, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a concentrated series of initiatives advancing Ethiopia's national interests, sustainable peace, and long-term development. The month was defined by major progress in aviation, energy, logistics, tourism, institutional reform, and national security, alongside intensified regional and international diplomacy.

National Affairs and Strategic Development

Domestically, the Prime Minister delivered a keynote lecture at the 75th anniversary of Addis Ababa University, highlighting the role of intellectuals and higher education institutions in innovation, applied research, and national prosperity under the Medemer State vision.

He inaugurated the Tulu Arara Integrated Model Village, providing dignified housing and sustainable livelihoods for 150 households through modern infrastructure, renewable energy, and integrated agricultural value chains.

A landmark achievement was the groundbreaking of Bishoftu International Airport, set to become Africa's largest aviation infrastructure project. With an initial capacity of 60 million passengers፣ expanding to 110 million፣ supported by a modern highway and high-speed rail link, the project positions Ethiopia among the world's leading aviation hubs. The Prime Minister emphasised Ethiopian Airlines' resilience, safety culture, and institutional strength as pillars of national pride.

He also presided over the Finance Forward Ethiopia Conference, reviewing progress in fiscal management, financial-sector reform, capital markets, and public enterprise reform, and reaffirming institution-building as a central responsibility of government.

Reflecting people-centered leadership, Prime Minister Abiy and the Council of Ministers shared holiday support with low-income staff and orphans supported by the Office of the Prime Minister, underscoring leadership grounded in human connection.

Security, Aviation, and National Capacity

The Prime Minister attended Aviation Expo 2026 and the "Black Lion" air show marking the 90th anniversary of the Ethiopian Air Force, affirming its historic role and current peak operational capability supported by advanced technology. Earlier in the month, he conducted an on-site inspection of the Air Force, reviewing readiness and reaffirming Ethiopia's deterrence capacity.

Tourism, Energy, and Sustainable Growth

January marked a significant expansion of Ethiopia's tourism portfolio under the Dine for Generations initiative. Denbi Eco Lodge officially opened, showcasing sustainable, conservation-based tourism. This was followed by the inauguration of Shabeely Resort, a flagship 385-hectare destination featuring cultural venues, hospitality facilities, parks, and community spaces designed to celebrate Ethiopia's natural and cultural heritage and position the country as a leading African tourism destination.

In the energy sector, Ethiopia achieved a major milestone with the inauguration of the Aysha-II Wind Power Project, strengthening renewable energy diversification and reinforcing reliable power as the foundation of a technology-driven economy.

Rural Development, Education, and Institutional Reform

During visits to South West Ethiopia, the Prime Minister reviewed integrated rural development projects in Guraferda Woreda and, together with the First Lady, inaugurated a new boarding school in Surma Woreda, providing comprehensive educational facilities for underserved communities.

He also visited the Immigration and Citizenship Services to assess digitised service delivery reforms and reviewed logistics readiness during an inspection of the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Corporation, highlighting progress in rail construction, dry ports, highways, and warehousing.

Regional and International Engagements

On the diplomatic front, Prime Minister Abiy received the Presidents of Djibouti and Somalia at Jigjiga Airport, underscoring Ethiopia's commitment to regional cooperation and stability. He also held high-level engagements with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and senior United States officials.

Additionally, the Prime Minister met with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper. The meeting included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on public investment and asset management and agreements for two critical power transmission projects; Hurso-Aysha 400 kV and Degehbur-Kebridehar 132 kV; advancing strategic infrastructure cooperation.

Overall, January 2026 was marked by accelerated strategic projects, expanded renewable energy capacity, strengthened national defense, and active regional and global diplomacy under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's leadership, reinforcing Ethiopia's trajectory toward modernization, resilience, and long-term prosperity.