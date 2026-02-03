Rwanda: Niyigena Unsure About APR Future After Al Hilal Move Collapsed

2 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan defender Clement Niyigena has cast doubt over his future at APR FC after the club blocked a proposed move to Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC.

Niyigena, who joined APR FC in 2022, was close to completing a four-year deal with Al Hilal after agreeing personal terms that included a reported $50,000 sign-on fee.

Al Hilal head coach Laurentiu Reghecampf had even confirmed the defender's arrival during a pre-match press conference. However, the transfer took a dramatic turn when Niyigena was informed he would have to remain at APR FC until the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Sources indicate that APR FC rejected Al Hilal's offer due to difficulties in securing a suitable replacement following the closure of the January transfer window.

While the Rwanda international is expected to stay at the club for now, his long-term future remains uncertain. Several clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

When asked about how long he could stay at APR FC, Niyigena was non-committal, saying: "You never know."

According to sources, CS Sfaxien and Pyramids FC are among the clubs keeping tabs on the defender as interest in his services continues to grow.

