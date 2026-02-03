Namibia: TotalEnergies Hold Talks With Nandi-Ndaitwah

TotalEnergies and Galp Energia officials met president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday to brief her on their December agreement involving offshore petroleum interests.

The meeting was led by TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné and Galp chairperson Paula Amorim, who briefed the president on progress and next steps under the December agreement covering key offshore petroleum licences, while reaffirming their long-term commitment to Namibia.

Under the transaction, TotalEnergies will assume operatorship of petroleum exploration licence (PEL) 83, which hosts the Mopane discoveries. Galp, in turn, will enter PEL 56 and PEL 91, home to the Venus discovery.

Galp exchanged a 40% participating interest in PEL 83 for a 10% stake in PEL 56 and a 9.4% interest in PEL 91, while retaining a 40% interest in PEL 83.

During the meeting, the companies updated the Presidency on the transaction and the planned operatorship transition, and outlined the partnership's expected contributions to employment, skills development and local industry participation.

They also highlighted the importance of continued regulatory support to enable the timely execution of upcoming project phases.

For the Venus project, the partners said work is under way to secure the conditions required for a potential final investment decision in 2026, supported by a defined development concept. At Mopane, an exploration and appraisal programme of at least three wells is planned to commence in 2026 to further assess the resource base and advance the project towards development.

The engagement marked Pouyanné's second direct meeting with the president, following an earlier engagement in April last year.

The visit comes as the final environmental and social impact assessment and environmental and social management plan for the proposed offshore Venus oil field development have been submitted to Namibian authorities, Namibia Mining & Energy has learned.

The documents were lodged on 12 January with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy as part of an application for an environmental clearance certificate.

The application relates to the proposed development of the Venus Field in Block 2913B, off Namibia's southern coast. The block is held under an exploration licence by TotalEnergies EP Namibia BV, together with joint venture partners Impact Oil & Gas, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia and QatarEnergy.

According to the environmental and social impact assessment, the Venus development is projected to generate between N$127 billion and N$229 billion over its 25-year life. Oil revenues are expected to contribute between 7.9% and 14.2% of total government revenue, based on oil prices of US$50 and US$75 per barrel, respectively.

Pouyanné said the partnership with Galp marked an important milestone as Namibia prepares to become an oil and gas producer, adding that the companies aim to develop both Venus and Mopane responsibly while building long-term value for the country.

Amorim said the Mopane discoveries represented a transformational opportunity and that Galp's commitment to Namibia had strengthened further through the partnership.