Namibia: National Council Induction Workshop Kicks Off in Windhoek

A week-long induction programme for members of the seventh National Council commenced in Windhoek on Monday.

The programme aims to familiarise the members with the institution's constitutional mandate and to introduce them to their roles, responsibilities and legislative duties.

The National Council, which is Namibia's upper house, oversees the executive, represents regions and reviews bills from the National Assembly.

The induction programme will cover key topics for members of parliament, including lawmaking, the Constitution, oversight, committees and related matters.

In her welcoming remarks, National Council vice chairperson Emma Muteka said the induction represents more than the "honourable" title, emphasising that it is a call to service, responsibility and national duty.

"Each of us joins this house of parliament at a time when principled leadership, collaboration and foresight are essential for the progress of our nation. This induction provides us with an opportunity to align our vision, deepen our understanding of our constitutional role and recommit ourselves to serving the people with integrity, diligence and purpose," she said.

Muteka urged fellow members to ensure that the National Council remains a strong pillar of democracy, responsive to the aspirations of citizens and guided by the values of accountability and unity.

National Council chairperson Lukas Muha says the gathering signifies not only the formal induction of a new group of legislators but also the renewal of their collective commitment to Namibia's constitutional ideals and democratic aspirations.

"As we embark on this journey together, let us reflect on the solemn trust bestowed upon us by the people of Namibia, and let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles of good governance, inclusivity and service to our nation," he says.

Muha reminds councillors that their responsibilities extend beyond legislative review, noting that they must, among other duties, hold the executive accountable, scrutinise policies and manage public resources transparently and efficiently.

He adds that the National Council, in collaboration with partners, will continue to implement capacity-building initiatives, including strengthening legislative review skills, enhancing evidence-based oversight and information and communication technology competencies, and promoting transparent, inclusive and responsive public engagement.