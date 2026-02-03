Namibia: Presidency Defends Journalist Beukes' Removal From State House

The Presidency has defended the removal of journalist Jemima Beukes from State House on Monday, citing protocol violations, while a media union has condemned the incident as state-sponsored intimidation.

The Office of the President says questions should be asked through appropriate channels.

Beukes posed a question to president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah regarding concerns about her family allegedly "moving in to control the oil industry".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"While the president and the Presidency value engagement with the media, there are clearly defined moments and platforms designated for questions and formal interactions," a statement by press secretary Jonas Mbambo reads.

He says once the president has indicated that a session has concluded or that questions should be directed through the appropriate official channels, such guidance is expected to be respected.

Mbambo says the president remains committed to facilitating structured and meaningful access to information through established communication channels, including the Office of the Press Secretary.

The statement says press freedom, like all democratic rights, is accompanied by responsibilities.

State House says these include respect for institutional processes, observance of house rules, and professional conduct within sensitive and secure environments such as State House, "where the president must be afforded the space to attend to official duties without disruption," the statement reads.

In circumstances where conduct is considered unbecoming of the standards expected within State House, or where actions are assessed by security personnel as potentially compromising the safety, dignity, or orderly functioning of the presidency, such matters will be addressed in accordance with established security protocols and the professional judgement of trained, uniformed staff.

Meanwhile, Namibia Media Professionals Union (Nampu) spokesperson Tuyeimo Haidula has condemned the attack.

"We condemn these actions as well as the attempts by intelligence to further intimidate her. This behaviour is the hallmark of an administration that has become increasingly hostile to transparency.

"For nearly a year, this Presidency has not regularly hosted briefings and largely ignored formal email queries, effectively insulating itself from public accountability," she says.

Haidula says the state's response, which included photographing the journalist's car, threatening her with arrest, and following her, is a clear tactic of state-sponsored intimidation.