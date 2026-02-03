Uganda: Lugazi Court Rejects NUP's Serubula Recount Bid for Lugazi Seat

Lugazi Chief Magistrate's Court has dismissed National Unity Platform (NUP) Member of Parliament Stephen Serubula's bid to force a vote recount following revelations that twelve ballot boxes had been tampered with, raising serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

The recount application was intended to challenge the victory of Richard Senteza, but the exercise was abruptly halted after the damaged ballot boxes were discovered at the Buikwe District Electoral Commission offices on Tuesday morning.

Chief Magistrate Joslyn Nsenge, who personally led the court team, ruled that the court could not proceed under such conditions.

"I cannot conduct a vote recount when ballot boxes have been tampered with. This court cannot proceed under such conditions," Magistrate Nsenge said while delivering her ruling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Serubula expressed outrage, accusing Electoral Commission officials of colluding with his rival to sabotage the recount.

"This was a calculated move to block the truth," he said, adding that he would take the matter to the High Court and pursue justice for the people of Lugazi Municipality.

Richard Senteza, whose victory was upheld, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a safeguard of democracy. He dismissed Serubula's claims as attempts to overturn a clear electoral defeat.

"Lugazi people decided. This was nothing but a political trick to grab power through the courts," Senteza said. His lawyer, Hassan Kamba, added that the case was a failed attempt to seize a mandate that had not been won at the ballot box. "The court has spoken. This matter is finished," Kamba said.

Official results released by the Electoral Commission show that Richard Senteza secured 10,914 votes, narrowly defeating Stephen Serubula, who garnered 10,418 votes.

The close margin continues to fuel debate among constituents in Lugazi Municipality.