Uganda: TikTok User Charged With Hate Speech, Inciting Violence, Remanded to Prison

A 35-year-old man accused of using the social media platform TikTok to spread hate speech and incite violence against supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been charged and remanded to prison until February 11, 2026.

Henry Bbosa, a resident of Nazigo in Kayunga District and a truck driver by profession, appeared on Monday before Nakawa Chief Magistrate Rhoda Acham, where he was formally charged with spreading hateful information and inciting the public to violence.

Bbosa, who operates on social media under the aliases Gen. Taiga and Musege, is accused of publishing inflammatory and threatening content during the election period, allegedly warning of violent reprisals against NRM supporters should President Museveni be declared winner by the Nakawa Court.

According to the prosecution, between January 2025 and January 2026, Bbosa used a computer and his TikTok account, @taiga46uu, to disseminate messages targeting Banyarwanda and Banyankole communities in several parts of the country, including Kayunga, Kampala, and Luweero.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The State alleges that the messages threatened death and destruction, stirred public anger, and carried the potential to incite violent clashes between the two communities.

In a related charge, prosecutors contend that during the same period and from the same locations, Bbosa posted TikTok videos in which he openly threatened to harm or kill supporters of the NRM and encouraged the destruction of their property.

The case drew national attention after senior government officials raised alarm over the content of the videos.

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, later announced Bbosa's arrest through a post on his official X account.

Bbosa appeared in court under heavy security provided by Joint Anti-Terrorism officers. He was escorted on foot into the courtroom while handcuffed, barefoot, and dressed in a red and black checked shirt.

State Prosecutor Ritah Atukunda informed court that investigations are still ongoing and requested additional time to conclude inquiries, prompting the State to seek further remand.

However, Bbosa's defence team, led by lawyer Jonathan Erotu, opposed the request, arguing that their client's arrest and continued detention were illegal.

Counsel told court that Bbosa was arrested from his home and detained without the knowledge of his family, rendering his detention unlawful.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution objected, with Atukunda submitting that the claim was baseless, noting that several people, including journalists present in court, were aware of Bbosa's place of detention.

After considering submissions from both sides, Magistrate Acham ordered that Bbosa be remanded until February 11, 2026.

Defence lawyers indicated that they intend to apply for bail when court resumes.

The case highlights growing concern among authorities over the use of social media platforms to spread hate speech and incite violence, particularly during politically sensitive periods.