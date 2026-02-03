South Africa: Police Record Major Successes in Fight Against Crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has scored big wins in the fight against crime, focusing strongly on taking illegal guns and ammunition out of circulation.

During the nationwide Operation Shanela II, police arrested 14 589 suspects for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault, robberies, drug offences and illegal mining between 26 January and 1 February 2026.

Furthermore, 2 032 wanted suspects were also traced and arrested for serious crimes during the same period.

Police also recovered 119 firearms, including 10 rifles, seven shotguns, and five homemade firearms, alongside 1 144 rounds of ammunition. These recoveries form part of a broader clampdown on violent crime.

In addition, police arrested 100 suspects for illegal possession of firearms; 88 suspects for illegal possession of ammunition; 124 suspects for murder; 164 suspects for rape; 102 suspects for armed robbery, and 532 suspects for drug dealing.

Under confiscations and recoveries, 51 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered during the past week; more than 700 dangerous weapons were seized across the country; different types of drugs were recovered, and contraband goods worth more than R1 million were seized.

Communities are urged to continue reporting criminal activities to their nearest police stations, or through Crime Stop (08600 10111) or the MySAPS App.