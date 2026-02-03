South Africa: Bravo Le Roux's Family Confirms Rapper Died By Suicide in Switzerland

Spokesperson Gcobani Ndzongana wrote to the Department of International Relations asking for help to repatriate the rapper's body from Switzerland.

Sabrina Peter, known as DJ Sab, launched a GoFundMe to raise R500,000 for repatriation and funeral costs for her husband.

South African musician Sinesipho Peter, who was popularly known as Bravo Le Roux, died by suicide in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026. He was 30 years old.

The family confirmed the cause of death in a letter addressed to the South African government. The Daily Sun newspaper reported on the contents of the letter.

News of the isiXhosa rapper's death was shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, 23 January. The announcement was made a day after his death. It sent shockwaves through the South African music industry and among fans across the country.

South Africans rallied behind the Peter family after hearing the news. They donated money to assist with bringing his body home from Switzerland to South Africa. The costs involved in repatriation and the funeral reportedly amount to R500,000.

His wife, Sabrina Peter, who is professionally known as DJ Sab, launched a GoFundMe campaign. The online fundraising campaign aims to raise the money needed to cover the repatriation and funeral expenses for her late husband.

The family's spokesperson, Gcobani Ndzongana, wrote to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). He asked the department for urgent assistance in bringing the late artist's remains back to South Africa. The letter was directed to Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

"I am writing on behalf of the Peter family to kindly request your intervention in the repatriation of the body of their son @bravoleroux, who tragically committed suicide in Switzerland," the letter reportedly said, according to the Daily Sun.