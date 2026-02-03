South Africa: Second Man Accused of Killing DJ Warras Appears in Court

Armindo Pacula, 25, from Mozambique is charged with murdering DJ Warras and being in South Africa without legal documents or permission.

Pacula was arrested in Ekurhuleni on 30 January after being on the run for over a month since the December murder.

Armindo Pacula stood in the dock at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Monday to face charges of murdering DJ Warras.

Pacula, 25, is from Mozambique and is in South Africa illegally.

He chose Legal Aid to represent him and told the court he will apply for bail.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was shot and killed on 16 December 2025. He was working as a security guard at a building in the Johannesburg CBD when he was killed.

Police arrested Pacula on Friday night, 30 January, during a crime intelligence operation.

The Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit led the operation.

Pacula was hiding at the Marathon informal settlement in Ekurhuleni. He had been on the run for over a month.

Pacula faces three charges: murder, conspiracy to commit murder and breaking immigration laws by being in the country illegally.

Another man, Victor Majola, 44, is also charged with the murder. Prosecutors say Majola planned the assassination.

Majola was denied bail and will return to court on 11 February. The court found problems with Majola's bail application.

He gave two different addresses to the court. His story about where he was on the day Stock was shot has not been checked.

CCTV footage from the day of the murder shows Majola walking near Stock and pointing at him.

Majola is a father of twelve children. Majola faces three charges: murder, conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated murder.

It is not yet clear if Pacula and Majola will stand trial together in the same court.

The magistrate postponed Pacula's case to 9 February.

Police need more time to verify his address, check his passport and look at any other documents he might have.