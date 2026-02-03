Rwanda: Domestic League, BAL James Maye Jr Wants It All in 2026

With just days to go before the new basketball season tips off, APR head coach James Maye Jr. says expectations at the club remain unchanged: defend the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) title and win the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The American coach has been putting his players through their paces as APR prepare for their first competitive test against Tigers in the Super Cup.

In an interview with Times Sport, Maye Jr. shared insights into the team's preparations, the integration of new players and staff, and his ambitions for the season ahead.

Excerpts:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

APR go into new season as champions. How prepared are you to defend the title?

We've been working hard in training camp and practice, really setting our foundation as a group. We've added some interesting talents--players and staff--and blending all of that takes time.

Our main focus has been making sure our culture and identity remain at the forefront. That's what will lead us forward as we defend the title.

Tell us specifically about the new recruits and the qualities they bring to the team.

On the coaching staff, Derrek Baker is a well-travelled veteran who has been around the game for a long time and relates exceptionally well with players. He knows me personally, having coached me during my time with the Dominican Republic national team, and he brings valuable experience that helps our group think differently at times. He fits seamlessly into our culture as a collaborator, strengthening synergy and cohesion within the coaching unit. With a son close in age to our players, he also offers a natural mentorship perspective that resonates well with the group.

With Matar Mbodji, our goal was to add a coach with strong experience in player development and a genuine passion for spending time on the court. We have many players with real value, particularly young ones, and we want to ensure everyone is developed in the way they deserve. I'm a very demanding coach and we spend a lot of time on the floor--Matar brings consistent positive energy and experience that supports that daily work.

ALSO READ: APR shatter BAL scoring record, secure bronze medal

On the court, we've added players with interesting and complementary qualities. Carlton Bragg was a high-profile player in the USA and has extensive experience competing alongside top-level talent. He's well-travelled internationally and brings a selfless, hard-working presence in the frontcourt, along with versatility that makes him a difficult matchup.

Dieudonné Ndizeye is well known for his shooting ability. He works tirelessly and gives us a specialist who blends well with the pieces we already have. Prince Twa is still very young but is gaining experience quickly. His natural skill set as an organiser, combined with his desire to improve and compete, allows him to make an immediate impact while also fitting seamlessly into our long-term development plans.

You have played some friendly games. What picture did they give you?

We're just beginning. The ceiling for this group is very high, but it will take time to reach that level.

We've seen competitiveness, how we play under pressure, and how the integration of new players is coming along. We've had flashes of really good moments, but there's still a lot of work to do. We'll get there.

ALSO READ: Hoops: APR to begin title defense against Inspired Generation

You will face Tigers in the Super Cup. With all the signings made so far, what do you have to say about the game?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We're looking forward for this first big challenge. They'll be a very physical and competitive team with a deep bench. Henry has always instilled a tough identity with his teams and Tigers management has done a good job of supplying him with the right local and international talent. When adding many players, it can take them some time to build chemistry, I'm sure they've figured it out quickly leading into the Super Cup.

On a personal level, let's talk about your time in Rwanda. Can you say you have settled in the league? What have been the learnings so far?

Yes, heading into my third season, I feel like I know the league pretty well. I've learned mostly about the mentality here in many different aspects including the passion for development and growth.

Lastly, what are your targets for this season?

Our targets remain the same as last year... win the RBL and the BAL. We've done a lot of research and self-evaluation about ourselves this offseason and plan on using it to push us towards those goals.