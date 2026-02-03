Kenya: MPs Resume Public Hearings On Safaricom Stake Sale

Nairobi — The joint Departmental Committees on Finance and National Planning, together with the Select Committee on Public Debt and Privatisation, are set to resume public hearings on the proposed sale of a 15 per cent stake in the Kenyan government's shares in Safaricom PLC.

According to a public notice, the hearings will run until February 14 and will cover 30 counties nationwide.

Members of Parliament are scheduled to receive submissions today in Nairobi, Mandera, Nyandarua and Machakos counties.

Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge says the sitting in Nairobi will be held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mandera residents will convene in Mandera Social Hall. Sittings in Nyandarua and Machakos will be held in Engineer Town and Mavoko NG-CDF Office.

The government plans to offload approximately 6.01 billion shares, reducing its ownership in Safaricom to 20 per cent.

The proposed price is KSh34 per share, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of about KSh204 billion.

A sessional paper tabled in Parliament in December 2025 states that the divestiture is part of efforts to raise funds without taking on new debt.

President William Ruto and National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi have said the funds will be used to support infrastructure projects, mainly through the National Infrastructure Fund.

The committees have already received views from key stakeholders including Mbadi, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa, Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kiharu MP and former Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro respectively.