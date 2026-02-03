Kenya: Rain Expected in Parts of Kenya This Week, Met Says

3 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Rain is expected to make a comeback in several parts of the country this week, even as most regions continue to experience sunny and dry weather.

According to the latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department, rainfall is likely to occur as the week progresses in parts of the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

The showers may affect some areas while nearby regions remain dry, a pattern that is common at this time of the year.

While some areas prepare for rain, much of the country will remain hot.

The Met Department said daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees Celsius in several regions, including the Coast, North-eastern Kenya, and North-western Kenya.

These hot conditions may feel intense, particularly in towns and low-lying areas.

At night, however, a very different picture will emerge in some parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.