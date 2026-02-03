Kenya: Rain Expected in Parts of Kenya This Week, Met Says

Nairobi — Rain is expected to make a comeback in several parts of the country this week, even as most regions continue to experience sunny and dry weather.

According to the latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department, rainfall is likely to occur as the week progresses in parts of the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

The showers may affect some areas while nearby regions remain dry, a pattern that is common at this time of the year.

While some areas prepare for rain, much of the country will remain hot.

The Met Department said daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees Celsius in several regions, including the Coast, North-eastern Kenya, and North-western Kenya.

These hot conditions may feel intense, particularly in towns and low-lying areas.

At night, however, a very different picture will emerge in some parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.