Kenya: Sifuna Breaks Silence After Months in the Cold

Nairobi — After months of silence, absence from the media, and growing speculation about his political future, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is finally stepping back into the spotlight.

Tonight at 9.00pm, Sifuna is set to appear on Citizen TV in what is expected to be his most important interview yet, a moment many believe could redefine his place in ODM and expose deep cracks within the party.

For a long time, Sifuna has been largely missing in action.

His public appearances have been rare.

Interviews have been almost non-existent.

Even formal party statements, once his strong suit, slowed down significantly following the death of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

When Capital FM previously invited him for an interview, Sifuna declined, saying he was taking a break from the media.

"I am on a media break at the moment. Once ready, I will avail myself," he said at the time.

That silence only fueled speculation.

Before Raila's death, Sifuna was one of ODM's most visible and vocal leaders.

He often spoke for the party, defended its positions, and shaped public debate.

But in recent months, insiders say he has been increasingly isolated from key party affairs.

His reduced visibility has coincided with growing tension inside ODM, especially over the party's political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the centre of the tension is a sharp disagreement over President William Ruto.

While some senior ODM figures are openly backing Ruto's 2027 re-election bid, Sifuna has remained firm that ODM should not support Ruto.

He has repeatedly said Raila was clear on this position before his death.

This stance has put him at odds with powerful figures within the party.

- Inside ODM as calls to remove Sifuna grow -

Sifuna's relationship with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, Raila Odinga's elder brother, has also come under strain.

Although the two have previously held meetings and publicly expressed unity, cracks have persisted behind the scenes.

Oburu is among those supporting President Ruto's 2027 bid a position that directly clashes with Sifuna's.

As divisions deepen, calls to remove Sifuna from his position as Secretary General have been gaining traction among sections of ODM's rank and file.

While Sifuna has downplayed the push to have him axed, the pressure has not gone away.

Instead, the silence around him has grown louder, feeding rumours about his future in the party.

At the same time, ODM members opposed to supporting Ruto have been pushing for the party to convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Key among the issues they want addressed is whether ODM should enter coalition talks with UDA or chart its own independent path.

Raila's daughter, Winnie Odinga, has emerged as a strong voice in defence of Sifuna and other dissenting voices within ODM.

She has openly supported calls for an NDC and warned against intimidation of party members who hold opposing views.

Winnie has previously acknowledged facing pressure herself, even from senior leaders, but has vowed to stand her ground and protect internal democracy.

Sifuna's decision to speak out now is seen as strategic.

"Things happen when we talk. Join in tonight, I'll explain," Sifuna said on X.