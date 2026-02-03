Kenya: Governor Otuoma Before EACC Over Graft Allegations

Nairobi — Busia Governor Paul Otuoma appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday morning following summons over allegations of corruption at the Busia County Government.

Otuoma arrived at the EACC Western Regional Offices in Bungoma at 9:30 a.m. and is currently undergoing questioning by investigators.

The appearance comes amid ongoing probes into alleged irregularities in county operations.

The EACC has not yet disclosed further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations or the expected duration of the investigation.