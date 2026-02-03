South Africa: School Season Makes January Food Budgets Even Tighter

School uniforms, stationery and transport costs arrive in January as households already struggle to afford enough food.

Families often cut food spending first to cover school costs even when cupboards are already empty.

January is one of the most difficult months for low-income households, and school-related expenses make it even harder to afford food.

The latest Household Affordability Index shows that families enter January already under pressure after December spending and limited income. At the same time, parents must pay for school uniforms, stationery and transport so children can return to class.

These school costs arrive before households have had a chance to recover financially. Food budgets are often the first to be squeezed as families prioritise education-related expenses.

The data shows that many households are already unable to afford enough food for the month. When school costs are added on top, families are forced to stretch meals further, skip items or reduce portion sizes.

Parents face difficult choices during this period. Ensuring children attend school prepared often comes at the cost of less food at home, especially in households relying on a single income or social grants.